One historic case of Covid-19 on tanker off Lyttelton, ship cleared to discharge LPG

A crew member on board an LPG tanker that was refused entry to Christchurch’s Lyttelton Port earlier this week has been identified as a “historic case” of Covid-19.

The Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) says the person is no longer infectious and testing has shown that all other crew members on board are negative for the virus.

The Arago has spent two days at anchor off Camp Bay, in the middle of the harbour, awaiting test results after some of those on board discovered they had recently shared a flight with a positive Covid-19 case. The ship had travelled to Christchurch from Australia.

An LPC spokesperson says officials at the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) have now given the green light for the ship to be guided into port.

“CDHB has advised LPC that it is safe for an LPC marine pilot, following the standard physical distancing and PPE requirements, to board the vessel and pilot the Arago to our oil berth for discharge later this morning,” they said in a statement.

“No crew will be disembarking the vessel, or carrying out any duties while it is berthed in Lyttelton.”