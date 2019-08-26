'One of the hardest wahine toa around' teaching other women to hunt

Wahine Toa Hunting is creating buzz online and drawing more and more women into the bush just a year after the brand was created.

Pania Te-Paiho Marsh began the female advice and hunting expedition company on social media in August 2018 as a way to teach others how to live off the land.

“The cost of living is out the gate,” she told Marae.

“Meat’s expensive, petrol’s expensive, everything’s expensive and I’m the kinda person that if I see a problem, I think simplistically how you can fix it.”

After a positive response online, she says the idea began to “snowball” to the point she’s now taking women into the wild to teach them how to use a gun and to hunt.

Marae sent a reporter Onriini Kaipara along to one overnight camping trip to learn more about the initiative. Kaipara described Pania Te-Paiho Marsh as "one of the hardest Wahine Toa around".