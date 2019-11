One person died and another is in hospital after a boating incident on Coromandel Peninsula today.

Police say emergency services responded this afternoon to a report of two people being found near Pokohino Beach, Onemana, on the peninsula's east coast, having been earlier involved in a boating incident.

Police were called about 1pm.

One person was found deceased, while the other was airlifted from the area to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.