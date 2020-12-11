One fifth of Kiwis would not or probably not get Covid-19 vaccine, 1 NEWS poll finds

A fifth of people would either definitely not or probably not get a Covid-19 vaccine if it was available in New Zealand.

A Covid-19 vaccine is prepared. Source: Associated Press

The Covid-19 roll out is beginning around the world, with the New Zealand Government aiming for 2021 to be the year of the Covid vaccine, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed that despite the progress the Covid-19 vaccinations have made in the last two months, the percentages of those who would and would not get the vaccine has remained similar to September's poll results.

Those polled were asked - 'If a vaccine is made available to protect against Covid-19, how likely would you be to get such a vaccination for yourself?'

Forty-five per cent would definitely get it, 31% would probably get it, 13% would probably not get it and 9% would definitely not get it.

Overall, 76% would either definitely or probably get it and 21%* would definitely or probably not get it. When polled in September, the number of those would get the vaccine was the same, and those who would not get it was 20%.

*Percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding.

The groups of people more likely than average to say they would or probably would get the vaccine were Wellingtonians and Cantabrians, men aged 55 and over and people with an annual household income between $100,001 and $150,000.

Those who were more likely than average to say they would not or would probably not get the vaccine were people living in the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Manawatu-Wanganui, those with an annual household income up to $30,000 and people aged between 40-49.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the result showed some people would be hesitant, "and that's understandable".

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said once the vaccine comes to New Zealand there would have probably already have been "tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of doses already administered" around the world.

"It also highlights where there needs to be more strengthening of the communications and work with groups that are not getting the good information."

In October, the Government bought 1.5 million of the two dose Covid-19 vaccines.

"Vaccinations will be arriving in the country throughout the course of next year," Hipkins said.

"So I think the level of public trust and confidence in the vaccination programme will have the opportunity to grow."

Between November 28 and December 2, 2020, 1004 eligible voters were polled by landline (401) or mobile phone (603). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. For party support, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers.