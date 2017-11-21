One dies in three-car crash on major South Auckland road

One person died at the scene and at least one other is injured after a three-car crash at Wiri in South Auckland.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Great South Road, between Kerrs Road and Browns Road, at around 4.10pm.

One person with moderate injuries has been transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

Police say Great South Road is expected to be closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.