One dead, two others seriously injured following two-car crash in Waikato

One person has died and two people have been seriously injured following a two-car crash in Waikato today.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Steen Road, in Waitakaruru, at 11.03am.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the death and injuries to 1 NEWS, and emergency services are still at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to drive with care and delay their travel if possible.

Emergency services, including four fire trucks, remain at the scene.