One dead, two injured after vehicle rolls in Far North crash

A person has died while another two have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 10 in the Far North.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the person died at the scene near Mangonui, 37 kilometres east of Kaitaia, after one of the vehicles rolled just after 10am today.

Two people have been taken to hospital, with one is in serious condition while the other person has sustained moderate injuries.

Part of the highway remains closed and diversions are in place.