One dead, two hospitalised after three vehicle crash north of Auckland

One person is dead and two others hospitalised after a three vehicle crash north of Auckland this morning.

St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 1, Puhoi shortly before 10am and one of the vehicles involved was a truck.

"One person and the only occupant in one of the three vehicles involved died at the scene," police said in a statement.

"Two other people were taken to hospital in a moderate condition."