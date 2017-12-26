TODAY |

One dead, two hospitalised after three vehicle crash north of Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead and two others hospitalised after a three vehicle crash north of Auckland this morning.

St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash happened on State Highway 1, Puhoi shortly before 10am and one of the vehicles involved was a truck.

"One person and the only occupant in one of the three vehicles involved died at the scene," police said in a statement.

"Two other people were taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Diversions remain in place and motorists are advised to continue to expect delays.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Childcare centre closed on Stewart Island as 'indeterminate' Covid-19 test result investigated
2
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
3
Find out when you'll be eligible to get your Covid-19 jab
4
Spanish man jailed for killing, eating his mother
5
One dead, two hospitalised after three vehicle crash north of Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Watch live as Ardern, Bloomfield outline when you may be able to get Covid-19 vaccine

Quarantine-free travel to Melbourne to resume late on Tuesday, after pause extension

Cop unjustified in holding youth to ground with knee on head after he fled from alcohol checkpoint

Police presence remains after man and woman found dead at Pukekohe home