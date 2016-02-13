One dead, two critically injured, in Far North collision on 90-Mile Beach

One person is dead and two people have sustained critical injuries after a car rolled on Ninety Mile Beach near the Waipapakauri boat ramp tonight.

A St John spokesperson told 1NEWS Emergency services were called at 9:40pm, a 43-year-old man died at the scene.

Two people are in a critical condition, a 27-year-old man has been airlifted to Whangarei Hospital, and another 24-year-old woman has been taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance.

The fourth occupant of the car, a 21-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.