One dead, three others injured following crash between car and truck south of Whangārei

One person has died and three others are injuried following a crash involving a car and a truck south of Whangārei this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Pokapu Road, near the intersection with One Tree Point Road, in Ruakākā, at around 4.30pm.

One person died at the scene, while another person in a critical condition.

Two others in the vehicle are in a serious condition.

A helicopter was being dispatched to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be attending the scene.

An investigation to be commenced into the circumstances of the crash.

