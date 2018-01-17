One dead, three injured as yacht sinks off Northland coast

One person has died and three others are injured, one critically after a yacht sank off the coast of Northland today.

Police say emergency services were alerted following reports a yacht sank about 37 kilometres off the coast of Cape Brett.

A mayday call was received about 12.30pm after the 47-foot yacht got into trouble in bad weather.

Two rescue helicopters from Auckland, a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion, a Coastguard vessel and a merchant vessel were sent in a response co-ordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand.

The Orion dropped a life raft to the crew and then the four occupants of the boat were winched by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

One person died and police say they are in process of notifying their next of kin.

Another person is in a critical condition and is being transported to hospital by helicopter.

The remaining two people who were onboard are in moderate condition and are being treated by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust says the deceased was a man, two other males are in a moderate condition and a female is serious.