One dead, three injured in crash on road to Lyttelton tunnel

One person has died and three others have been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Christchurch this evening.
Police are attending the crash that happened on Tunnel Road about 5.30pm. The road leads to the tunnel through to Lyttelton.
Police say one person died at the scene and three others have been injured.
Tunnel Road is blocked and diversions are in place.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible as Tunnel Road is not accessible via Port Hills Road or Ferry Road.
