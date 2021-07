A person is dead and six are injured after two separate crashes overnight.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

The death occurred when a car and van collided on Main South Road in Selwyn, Canterbury, shortly before midnight.

Two other people were left seriously hurt, while a third suffered minor injuries.

The second crash took place shortly after midnight in Totara Park in Upper Hutt.

A car hit a tree, leaving three seriously hurt.