One dead, six injured following serious crash outside Tauranga

One person has died six others are injured following a two vehicle crash just outside of Tauranga this afternoon.



St John ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two car crash on State Highway 2 in Whakamarama just before 3pm today.



One person involved in the crash has serious injuries, and four others were left with minor injuries, in the crash on SH2 near Snodgrass Rd, Whakamarama.

They have all been transported to Tauranga for treatment, St John Ambulance confirmed.

The road is likely to be blocked for some time, but there are diversions in place, police said.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Te Puna Quarry Rd, with eastbound traffic down Snodgrass Rd.