One person has been killed and one seriously injured, after a head-on crash in Whakatane, in the Bay of Plenty, this afternoon, St John Ambulance has confirmed.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The crash took place on State Highway 30, near Angle Road, in Whakatane.

The collision between two vehicles happened just before 3.50pm.

The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit attends and the scene is cleared.