One dead, police officer injured in latest US school shooting

One man is dead and police officer is injured after a shooting this morning at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, authorities said, adding that the scene had been secured.

The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KPD said preliminary investigations found it was a man that was armed at the school.

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired."

It said the man who died was pronounced dead on the scene, while another had been detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims.

Police said the officer was struck at least one time and their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she met with the police officer who was injured in the shooting.

Kincannon said he was "in good spirits" and "going to be OK".

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said. He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.

Police urged people to avoid the area, adding a reunification site had been set up on a baseball field behind the school for students to be reunited with family.

Details about the shooting remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was sending agents to the scene.

Last week, Republican Governor Bill Lee signed off on legislation that would make Tennessee the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns – openly or concealed -- without first clearing a background check and training.

Lee backed the legislation over objections from law enforcement groups, who argued that the state’s existing permit system provided an important safeguard for knowing who should or shouldn’t be carrying a gun.

The law, which does not apply to long guns, will take effect July 1. The new measure also increases certain penalties. For example, theft of a firearm — now a misdemeanor that carries a 30-day sentence — will become a felony with a mandatory six month incarceration. It also makes exceptions for people with certain mental illnesses and criminal convictions.