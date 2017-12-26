One dead, multiple injured after van rolls north of Invercargill

One person has died and several people have been injured after a van rolled in Invercagill this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash on Winton-Lorneville Highway, near Gap Road West, about 4.45am.

Police said in a statement one person died at the scene, while earlier St John said a suspected eight to nine people were injured. Their injuries are ranging from serious to moderate.

Three ambulances and two fire trucks were sent to the scene with two rescue helicopters on their way.

The State Highway is currently closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place.