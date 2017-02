One person has died and three others have been injured in a crash in Auckland overnight.

File image of an Ambulance outside a hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on the North Western Motorway just after 2am.

A police spokesman told 1 News the westbound lane between Newton and St Lukes is closed and is not expected to re-open until 5.30am.

The three surviving occupants received minor injuries.