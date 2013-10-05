One dead, at least four injured in two car crash near Dunedin

One person has died and at least four others have been injured following a serious two car crash near Dunedin.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 at 3.30pm, where traffic is now moving slowly as it's down to one lane, police say.

At least four people are injured but the extent of their injuries isn't yet known.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.