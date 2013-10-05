 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


One dead, at least four injured in two car crash near Dunedin

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

One person has died and at least four others have been injured following a serious two car crash near Dunedin. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 at 3.30pm, where traffic is now moving slowly as it's down to one lane, police say.

At least four people are injured but the extent of their injuries isn't yet known.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said truck drivers need to be aware that they are unable to use Coast Road. 

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

2
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:19
4
If anything illustrates why you should keep your cool in traffic it is this video from California.

Watch: Shocking moment an act of road rage escalates into massive crash

00:24
5
The 11-year-old boy was found curled up on the roof of his house two hours after he was reported missing by family.

'I didn't mean to cause any trouble' - missing boy found curled up on rooftop by helicopter

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ