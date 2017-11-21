 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One dead, one injured after two car crash in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died and another is in a serious condition after two car crash in South Auckland.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and ambulance were called the scene on Mill Road just before 12.45pm today to find one patient deceased at the scene and another in a serious condition.

The patient in a serious condition was trapped in a vehicle for a short amount of time and has since been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

There is still one ambulance, one fire appliance and police at the scene. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

3
An elderly man who was charged at by bull in South Head, is in a moderate condition after being airlifted to hospital.

Man charged by bull injured while fleeing after slipping on rusty roofing iron


4
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

5
'We are yet to see anything of Melania', our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright tells Breakfast.

'Flat-out false reporting' - Melania Trump's office hits back at marital strife allegations


02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 