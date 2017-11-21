One dead, one injured after two car crash in Auckland

Source:
One person has died and another is in a serious condition after two car crash in South Auckland.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire and ambulance were called the scene on Mill Road just before 12.45pm today to find one patient deceased at the scene and another in a serious condition.
The patient in a serious condition was trapped in a vehicle for a short amount of time and has since been transported to Middlemore Hospital.
There is still one ambulance, one fire appliance and police at the scene.
