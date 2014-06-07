 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One dead in two-car crash in South Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A two-car crash has left one person dead in South Auckland tonight.

Police car night generic

Police car (File picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Massey and Bucklands Roads, in the suburb of Mangere East, about 6pm.

Police said at a statement one person has died at the scene.

At this stage there is no information available on other injuries.

The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3
Police car generic.

One person dead following crash south of Auckland

4
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

04:27
5
Donaldson's previous attempt in 2014 ended after 84 days with Mt Taranaki in sight.

'He had a 2.5 metre shark chasing him' - kayaker reaches half-way point of record journey from Australia to NZ

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

The woman in her 70's was knocked to the ground at 2.45pm yesterday.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Coat of Arms is created for the new Duchess of Sussex: Meghan Markle

An official royal family Coat of Arms has been created for the 36-year-old former actress.


03:39
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 