One dead in two-car crash in South Auckland

A two-car crash has left one person dead in South Auckland tonight.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Massey and Bucklands Roads, in the suburb of Mangere East, about 6pm.

Police said at a statement one person has died at the scene.

At this stage there is no information available on other injuries.

The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.