One dead in two-car crash in South Auckland

A two-car crash has left one person dead in South Auckland tonight.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Massey and Bucklands Roads, in the suburb of Mangere East, about 6pm.
Police said at a statement one person has died at the scene.
At this stage there is no information available on other injuries.
The road is closed and diversions will be put in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
