One dead, one in serious condition after electrocution by power lines in Waikato

A man has died after being electrocuted at an address in Waikato this evening, while another person is in a serious condition.

Two people required emergency services after the electrocution by power lines. Ambulances were called to the scene shortly before 5pm, where the pair received CPR.

However, despite emergency services arrival, the man died at the scene.

The second person was flown to Waikato Hospital by helicopter and remains in a serious condition.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

