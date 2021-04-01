One dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend

One person has died after two-car crash along State Highway Two in Waikato tonight, bringing the Easter road toll to two.
Mangatāwhiri Road Waikato. Source: Google Maps
Another person has been left injured after the crash near Mangatāwhiri.
Police were called to the scene just before 9:30pm today amd the highway was temporarily blocked near the intersection with State Highway One at the bottom of Bombay.
Holidaymakers heading south of Auckland were left bumper-to-bumper as emergency services responded to the incident.
It’s the second fatal crash in the region today, after another person died in on State Highway 27 earlier this evening.
The Easter holiday road toll runs from 4pm on Thursday to 6am on Tuesday.