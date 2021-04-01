TODAY |

One dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after two-car crash along State Highway Two in Waikato tonight, bringing the Easter road toll to two.

Mangatāwhiri Road Waikato. Source: Google Maps

Another person has been left injured after the crash near Mangatāwhiri.

Police were called to the scene just before 9:30pm today amd the highway was temporarily blocked near the intersection with State Highway One at the bottom of Bombay.

Holidaymakers heading south of Auckland were left bumper-to-bumper as emergency services responded to the incident.

It’s the second fatal crash in the region today, after another person died in on State Highway 27 earlier this evening.

The Easter holiday road toll runs from 4pm on Thursday to 6am on Tuesday.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend
2
Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal assault in Taupō
3
Footage shows two sisters, aged three and five, dropped at US border by suspected smugglers
4
Christchurch school sees classroom culture shift overnight after new rule bans phones
5
Woman killed in Auckland boating incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman killed in Auckland boating incident
00:17

New figures show Govt books look $4 billion better than expected ahead of Budget announcement
02:11

Ministry of Health documents reveal trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away

Two men banned from fishing for three years after separate pāua poaching incidents