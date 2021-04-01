One dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend

One person has died after two-car crash along State Highway Two in Waikato tonight, bringing the Easter road toll to two.

Mangatāwhiri Road Waikato. Source: Google Maps

Another person has been left injured after the crash near Mangatāwhiri.

Police were called to the scene just before 9:30pm today amd the highway was temporarily blocked near the intersection with State Highway One at the bottom of Bombay.

Holidaymakers heading south of Auckland were left bumper-to-bumper as emergency services responded to the incident.

It’s the second fatal crash in the region today, after another person died in on State Highway 27 earlier this evening.