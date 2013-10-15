 

One dead in house fire south of Auckland

1 NEWS
One person has died in a house fire in Pukekohe, Auckland Region.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a residential property on Blake Road about 8:45pm.

Several fire engines attended the fire.

The house was well ablaze when crews arrived.

One person was originally unaccounted for, but Fire and Emergency recently confirmed one person died in the fire.


Fire engine
Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS
A boat fire, caused from a possible explosion, has left one person seriously injured in Auckland tonight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the incident happened at Herald Island, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.35pm.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson says "a male patient in his 40s suffered multiple burns to his body after his boat exploded and sunk in the Herald Island vicinity.

"He was transported to Whenuapai base by ambulance with Whenuapai fire crew and airforce personnel also assisting.

"The patient was then flown by Westpac 2 to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition."


Westpac 2 at Whenuapai airbase. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Trust Helicopter
NZ breast cancer researchers receive $250,000 funding boost

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Researchers have secured funding to see if new cancer vaccines could stop breast cancer spreading to other organs or returning at a later stage.

The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research's cancer immunotherapy team have received a quarter of a million dollars in funding, from Health Research Council (HRC), Breast Cancer Cure and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, to carry out the research.

One of the major areas that needed improving was preventing late relapses, Malaghan Institute researcher Robert Weinkove said.

"In breast cancer, this can happen many years after a patient's initial treatment. Metastasis - the spread of the cancer cells from the place where they first formed - is a devastating event."

Using a targeted vaccine to induce an immune system response in tissues where cancer was at risk of recurring could stop relapse, Mr Weinkove said.

"We've not got a better idea for what might make them useful.

"It seems that they're not very useful in people with very active disease but they play a role where perhaps people have had an initial treatment and we're trying to prevent late relapses."

Dr Weinkove said through models, researchers could see that early trials showed the vaccines were inducing immune responses for cancers such as HER2, which is a cancer that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

HER2 was the target of breast cancer drugs such as Herceptin, and was expressed in about 20-30 per cent of breast cancers, Dr Weinkove said.

"Without targeted therapy, HER2 is associated with increased risk of recurrence.

"We're particularly interested in immune responses against HER2 in different organs, to help determine how these vaccines might be best used."

The research builds on a collaboration with Victoria University of Wellington and the Breast Cancer Foundation funding to develop synthetic breast cancer vaccines.

Cropped image of woman wearing pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness
File picture. Source: istock.com
