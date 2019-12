One person died last night after a vehicle rolled off a road near Ruatoria in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to Te Araroa Road/SH 35, on the Rotokautuku Bridge around 7.40pm yesterday.

Police said the person died at the scene and they were the sole occupant of the vehicle.