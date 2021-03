One person has died in Dargaville after a serious crash between a truck and another vehicle this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the person died at the scene of the crash on Jervois Street.

They were called to the site at about 5.45am.

Diversions are currently in place around Dargaville, and traffic restricted heading into the town.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.