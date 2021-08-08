One dead in early morning crash on Auckland highway

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a single car crash on the northbound lanes of the Mt Wellington Highway in Auckland.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am on Friday, with a section of the highway initially closed off between Hamlin Road and Aranui Road.

A spokesperson confirmed to 1News that one person in the car died at the scene.

The other occupant was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.