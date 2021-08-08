TODAY |

One dead in early morning crash on Auckland highway

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and another is seriously injured after a single car crash on the northbound lanes of the Mt Wellington Highway in Auckland. 

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Police were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am on Friday, with a section of the highway initially closed off between Hamlin Road and Aranui Road. 

A spokesperson confirmed to 1News that one person in the car died at the scene. 

The other occupant was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. 

An investigation into the circumstances are underway with all cordons in the area now lifted. 

