One dead in collision between car and truck that's closed SH1 south of Timaru

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1, the Timaru-Pareora Highway, south of Timaru.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency Services were called to the crash between Half Chain Road and King Street at 2.25pm.

They say the road is closed and is expected to remain so for the next few hours.

Diversions are in place and police are asking motorists in the area to be patient.