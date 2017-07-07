One dead in car smash on State Highway 1 in east Otago

Breaking News
Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'
Source:
One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in east Otago.
Police were called to the scene in Waikouaiti just before midnight.
Police said the crash involved one vehicle and the driver died in the incident.
Diversions are in place at State Highway 1 and Victoria Street and State Highway 1 and Gill Street.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news