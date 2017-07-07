 

One dead in car smash on State Highway 1 in east Otago

One person has died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 in east Otago. 

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred at Waikouaiti.
Police were called to the scene in Waikouaiti just before midnight. 

Police said the crash involved one vehicle and the driver died in the incident.  

Diversions are in place at State Highway 1 and Victoria Street and State Highway 1 and Gill Street.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. 

