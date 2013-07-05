One dead following serious crash involving a car and logging truck near Gisborne

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a logging truck on State Highway 35, just north of Gisborne.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near Sirrah Street at Makorori Hill at 7.50am.

Police say the person who died was the driver of the car.

The front seat passenger has been taken to Gisborne Hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed, while the Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team investigate.

Police are advising that motorists should avoid the area and expect lengthy delays.