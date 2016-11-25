One dead following rescue in Auckland's Manukau Harbour

One person has died following a water rescue at the Awhitu Regional Park on Auckland's Manukau Harbour.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police say they were called to the scene at 12.40pm following reports three people were in trouble in the water.

One person has died at the scene, police say.

Two others have been taken to Middlemore Hospital by helicopter for assessment.

The Awhitu Peninsula is on the south side of the Manukau Heads.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

A staff member of the Awhitu Golf Club told 1 NEWS there were two helicopters and about six police cars at the scene.

Yesterday two teenage boys died after they were swept away in flash flooding in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges.