One dead, five injured in water incident at Northland's Cable Bay

Source:
One person has died and five others have been injured in what St John Ambulance is describing as a water incident at Cable Bay in Northland.
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say initial reports are that a person got into difficulty at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water.
Police say one person died, another is in a critical condition and two others are in a moderate condition. Two others are also have minor injuries, St John said.
Four ambulances attended the incident just after 4pm and a helicopter was also dispatched.
They were transported to Northland base Hospital in Whangarei.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news