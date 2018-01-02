One dead, five injured in water incident at Northland's Cable Bay

One person has died and five others have been injured in what St John Ambulance is describing as a water incident at Cable Bay in Northland.

Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say initial reports are that a person got into difficulty at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water.

Police say one person died, another is in a critical condition and two others are in a moderate condition. Two others are also have minor injuries, St John said.

Four ambulances attended the incident just after 4pm and a helicopter was also dispatched.