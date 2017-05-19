One dead, five injured in two-car crash in Waikato

One person died and five others were injured in a two-car crash near Te Kauwhata in Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services attend to a person at the scene of the crash. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Emergency services responded to the crash which occurred on Waerenga Road at around 3.50pm.

St John Ambulance says one person died, two other are critical, one is serious and two have moderate injuries.

St John said they had five appliances on scene and were assisted by two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters.