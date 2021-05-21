One dead, eight injured in three serious crashes overnight

A person is dead and eight are injured after three separate crashes overnight.
The death occurred when a car and van collided on Main South Road in Selwyn, Canterbury, shortly before midnight.
Two other people were left seriously hurt, while a third suffered minor injuries.
A second crash took place shortly after midnight in Totara Park in Upper Hutt.
A car hit a tree, leaving three seriously hurt.
The third crash happened shortly after 6am on Te Puke highway after a crash involving a car and truck.
One person was seriously hurt and another has minor injuries.
All the crashes are being investigated.