One dead, eight injured in three serious crashes overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is dead and eight are injured after three separate crashes overnight.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

The death occurred when a car and van collided on Main South Road in Selwyn, Canterbury, shortly before midnight.

Two other people were left seriously hurt, while a third suffered minor injuries. 

A second crash took place shortly after midnight in Totara Park in Upper Hutt.

A car hit a tree, leaving three seriously hurt.

The third crash happened shortly after 6am on Te Puke highway after a crash involving a car and truck.

One person was seriously hurt and another has minor injuries.

All the crashes are being investigated. 

