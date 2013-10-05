One dead, one critical after two car crash on SH1 north of Auckland

Source:
One person has died this morning in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.
Emergency services were called at around 11.15am after two vehicles collided in the town of Wellsford, about 80km north of Auckland, police said in a statement.
One person died at the scene and another is in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
The road is closed and diversions are in place at Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Roads.
