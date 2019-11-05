One dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash near Christchurch

A person has died and another is seriously injured after a car reportedly crashed down a bank and caught fire at Fernside in Waimakariri District north of Christchurch.

The single-vehicle crash on Lehmans Road was reported to police around 4.15pm this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the car was reported to have crashed down a bank, before catching fire.

Police said initial indications were two people received serious injuries, and paramedics said they treated one patient in a critical condition at the scene.

One of them was being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.