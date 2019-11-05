TODAY |

One dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash near Christchurch

A person has died and another is seriously injured after a car reportedly crashed down a bank and caught fire at Fernside in Waimakariri District north of Christchurch.

The single-vehicle crash on Lehmans Road was reported to police around 4.15pm this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the car was reported to have crashed down a bank, before catching fire.

Police said initial indications were two people received serious injuries, and paramedics said they treated one patient in a critical condition at the scene.

One of them was being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

Police say they are investigating the circumstanced surorunding the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Fernside in Waimakariri District. Source: 1 NEWS
