One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

One person has died following a car crash in Auckland overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Oteha Valley Road in Albany after 1.30am.
A police spokesman told 1 News a person had died as a result the single vehicle crash.
‘It appears there were a number of people in the car,’ he said.
A St John spokeswoman said one patient suffered serious injuries and had been transferred to hospital.
Another two patients are in a moderate condition, and two more received minor injuries.
Fire Service have been requested by police to construct a scene investigation.
