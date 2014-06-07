One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

One person has died following a car crash in Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Oteha Valley Road in Albany after 1.30am.

A police spokesman told 1 News a person had died as a result the single vehicle crash.

‘It appears there were a number of people in the car,’ he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient suffered serious injuries and had been transferred to hospital.

Another two patients are in a moderate condition, and two more received minor injuries.