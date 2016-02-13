One dead, another injured after ute crash on North Otago farm

One man has died at the scene and another has been hospitalised after a fatal car crash on a North Otago farm.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to Stoneburn Road, in Waitaki, at 4.22pm today.

A 50-year-old man was killed after a ute crashed on a farm in the Dunback area.

Another person in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.