One dead, another injured after ute crash on North Otago farm

One man has died at the scene and another has been hospitalised after a fatal car crash on a North Otago farm.
Police were called to Stoneburn Road, in Waitaki, at 4.22pm today.
A 50-year-old man was killed after a ute crashed on a farm in the Dunback area.
Another person in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been notified of the incident.
