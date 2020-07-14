TODAY |

One dead, another injured after serious crash near Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and another has been taken to Christchurch hospital after a crash near Christchurch this morning.

One person died and another was seriously injured in the smash. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 8am, with two cars colliding at the corner of Selwyn Road and Springston-Rolleston Road near Rolleston. 

St John ambulance spokesperson Gerard Campbell says one person with serious injuries was flown from the scene by the rescue helicopter to the hospital.

Police are warning other motorists to avoid the rural area with diversions in place.

