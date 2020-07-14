One dead, another injured after serious crash near Christchurch

One person has died and another has been taken to Christchurch hospital after a crash near Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 8am, with two cars colliding at the corner of Selwyn Road and Springston-Rolleston Road near Rolleston.

St John ambulance spokesperson Gerard Campbell says one person with serious injuries was flown from the scene by the rescue helicopter to the hospital.