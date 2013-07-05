One dead, another injured after Canterbury car and tractor crash

Breaking News
One person has died and another has been injured after a car and tractor crashed on State Highway 8 this morning near Timaru in Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the scene between Pleasant Point and Timaru around 8am today.
The tractor driver died at the scene.
The driver of the car has been transported to hospital and their injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.
Traffic management is in place and the road is closed near the intersection with Falvey Road.
Motorists are being asked to follow diversions.
