One dead, another injured after Canterbury car and tractor crash

One person has died and another has been injured after a car and tractor crashed on State Highway 8 this morning near Timaru in Canterbury.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Pleasant Point and Timaru around 8am today.

The tractor driver died at the scene. 

The driver of the car has been transported to hospital and their injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.

Traffic management is in place and the road is closed near the intersection with Falvey Road.

Motorists are being asked to follow diversions.
 

