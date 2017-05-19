One dead, another critically injured in Waikato crash

One person has died in a crash near Te Kauwhata in Waikato.

Emergency services attend to a person at the scene of the crash. Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Police say emergency services are responding to the crash which occurred on Waerenga Road at around 3.50pm.

One person died and another person is reported to have sustained critical injuries, police say.

Waerenga Road is closed near the intersection with Kelly Road and diversions are being put in place.

An ambulance spokesperson said they had arrived at the scene and a helicopter has also been deployed.