One dead and one seriously injured in Waitomo crash

One person is dead and another is in a serious condition following a crash on State Highway 3, Awakino, Waitomo, St John Ambulance has reported.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene approximately 5km north of the Awakino Tunnel at 1.15pm.

The road is closed and no diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or to delay travel wherever possible.