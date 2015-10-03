One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

One person was killed and five taken to hospital after a crash involving a people mover yesterday near Queenstown.

Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron of Queenstown Police said this morning in a release that the crash involved a Toyota Previa which was travelling on the Tarras-Cromwell Highway about 3pm yesterday.

The vehicle then left the road and crashed into a large boulder which is embedded in the bank beside the highway.

The impact caused the vehicle to roll over.

Five people managed to crawl out and escape, but one person was trapped inside.

The vehicle then caught fire, which spread quickly.

The person trapped inside was killed.

The fire also ignited a small scrub fire, which had to be dealt with by the Fire Service.

Two people were flown to Dunstan Hospital by helicopter with non life-threatening injuries, and the three others were taken by road ambulance with minor injuries - all five were admitted overnight.

The road was closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted in Christchurch and the identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been advised.