One dead and one critical in fatal Northland ute collision

One person has died in a fatal crash last night in Northland. 

Emergency services attended the crash on State Highway 1 in Ohaeawai, Northland. 

Police say a Toyota double-cab ute, carrying five people and a Nissan double-cab ute collided near the intersection near Bulman Road about 10:30pm last night.

Emergency services confirmed one person died at the scene and one person has been flown to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

Another person received moderate injuries and has been taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Acting Sergeant Julian Trinder said the crash highlighted the importance of seat belts. 

The scene has now been cleared and there are no road closures or diversions in place.

