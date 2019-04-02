TODAY |

One dead after vehicle and truck crash on SH14 near Whangarei

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and truck on State Highway 14, Wheki Valley near Whangarei this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the person in the vehicle died at the scene and the truck driver was uninjured in the crash which occurred shortly after 7am.

SH14 between Tangiteroria and Maungatapere is closed and is expected to remain so for some time as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take an alternative route.

"The diversion roads are narrow, windy and gravel, and not suitable for large vehicles, or high volumes of vehicles," police said.

"We ask the public travelling on SH14 this morning to please either delay your journey, or divert through Maungaturoto."

New Zealand
Accidents
Northland
