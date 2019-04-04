One dead after two-vehicle crash west of Christchurch

One person has died following a two vehicle-crash west of Cristchurch overnight.
Source: 1 NEWS
A police spokesperson said this morning the fatal crash took place on Wairiri Road, Glentunnel, just before 11pm.
When emergency services arrived, one person was located critically injured while another had received moderate injuries, the spokesperson said.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the critically injured man died before being transported to hospital.
The road was closed for a number of hours while the serious crash unit examined the scene but it has now reopened.