One dead after two-car crash on State Highway One in Northland

A man has died following a two-car crash on State Highway One near Otaika.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

The crash occurred around midday, near the intersection with Loop Rd.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Northland Police on 09 430 4500.

One lane is currently open to traffic, but will be closed shortly for the Serious Crash Unit to investigate.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and NZTA have tweeted for people to delay their journeys.