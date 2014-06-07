One dead after truck and motorcycle crash on Auckland's North Shore

A crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Auckland's North Shore has left one person dead today.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The crash occurred on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Albany around 2pm today, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of O'Brien Road at 2.25pm.

The motorcyclist died in Auckland Hospital following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.