One dead after truck and motorcycle crash on Auckland's North Shore

A crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Auckland's North Shore has left one person dead today.

The crash occurred on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, Albany around 2pm today, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of O'Brien Road at 2.25pm.

The motorcyclist died in Auckland Hospital following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road has reopened but was closed for a time.

