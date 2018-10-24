One dead after single-vehicle crash in Otago

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the small Otago town of Luggate in the early hours of this morning.



Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Darryl Ball told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a car on fire on SH6 near Wanaka Airport just after 1.40am and sent one appliance.

Upon arrival they found the car had been involved in an accident and had subsequently caught on fire.

The single occupant of the vehicle was found deceased.