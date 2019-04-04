TODAY |

One dead after serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and parts of State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay are closed after a serious two vehicle crash. 

Source: 1 NEWS

According to Police, they were called to the scene north of Waipawa just before midday following initial reports of injuries.

A spokesperson says the highway is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene. 

Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to avoid the area with the State Highway now closed between Racecourse Road and Higginson Street. 

Diversions are in place at the scene. 

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation today
2
Woman's attempted escape from managed isolation 'makes a joke of the whole thing' - Judith Collins
3
Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road
4
Greens promise Mental Health Minister if re-elected, free counselling for everyone under 25
5
Kiwi who helped carry Queensland drug dealers locked in toolbox to their deaths sentenced to 12 years in prison
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Greens promise Mental Health Minister if re-elected, free counselling for everyone under 25

One dead after driver flees police in the Far North

The electorates worth watching on election night

Auckland home 'pretty well damaged' after overnight blaze