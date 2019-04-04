One dead after serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay

One person has died and parts of State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay are closed after a serious two vehicle crash.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to Police, they were called to the scene north of Waipawa just before midday following initial reports of injuries.

A spokesperson says the highway is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising motorists to avoid the area with the State Highway now closed between Racecourse Road and Higginson Street.